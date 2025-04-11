Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Raised to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 225,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,031. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covea Finance raised its holdings in Nutrien by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,367,000 after purchasing an additional 144,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80,382 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

