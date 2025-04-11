Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) CEO Acquires $332,000.00 in Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) CEO David Hung purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,481,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,078,549.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
David Hung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 7th, David Hung acquired 300,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00.
Nuvation Bio Price Performance
Shares of NUVB opened at $1.76 on Friday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $594.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio
Analyst Ratings Changes
NUVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUVB
Nuvation Bio Company Profile
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvation Bio
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.