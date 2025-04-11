Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) CEO Acquires $332,000.00 in Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) CEO David Hung purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,481,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,078,549.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, David Hung acquired 300,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00.

Shares of NUVB opened at $1.76 on Friday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $594.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. FMR LLC increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,285,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,820 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $11,077,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,475,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

NUVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

