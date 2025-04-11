Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Shares Up 11.4% – Here’s Why

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 249,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,113,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Stock Up 11.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $34.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain, Northeast, Southern, and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment includes the Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment is comprised of the Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

