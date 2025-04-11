NXM Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00003554 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00002898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

