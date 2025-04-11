NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 545052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMIT. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 76,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

About NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

