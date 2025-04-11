O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Steven Madden by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.98. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $582.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.37 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Articles

