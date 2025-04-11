O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $434,000 Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Federal Signal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 338.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 112,092 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Federal Signal by 520.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.