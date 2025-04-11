O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,795,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,650,000 after purchasing an additional 47,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,123,000 after buying an additional 533,612 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Generac by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,684,000 after buying an additional 469,575 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Generac by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,227,000 after buying an additional 384,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,913,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.40. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

