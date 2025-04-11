O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,153.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,375,000 after purchasing an additional 369,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $63,923,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $42,893,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,510,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,015,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,840.60. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $210.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

