O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Copa by 10.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,764,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 17.67%. Research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

