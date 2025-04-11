OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy” Rating

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Finviz reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OGE

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.