Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONB. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 654,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,735 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,787,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,941,000 after buying an additional 42,723 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

