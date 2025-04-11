Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Omega Flex Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of OFLX opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. Omega Flex has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $309.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter.

Omega Flex Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 75.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Omega Flex by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 405.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.