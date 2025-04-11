Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 15145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 25.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$67.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

