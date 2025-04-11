ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1,421.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 456,891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $33,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3,620.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ONE Gas by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OGS opened at $74.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.63. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGS. Jefferies Financial Group raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

