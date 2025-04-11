Opawica Explorations (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Trading Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 33,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 31,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Opawica Explorations Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

