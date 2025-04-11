OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 125,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,876,448 shares in the company, valued at $316,537,143.04. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Thursday, April 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 125,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $348,000.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 67,434 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $115,312.14.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 47,537 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $69,879.39.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $220,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $740,000.00.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 753,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,322 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 381,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,647,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 949,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 30,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.