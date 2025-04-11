OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Sold by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd trimmed its holdings in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,582 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OptiNose by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,541,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 518,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 33.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 326,918 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at OptiNose

In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 6,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $33,729.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,464.99. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,213 shares of company stock worth $43,643 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPTN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of OptiNose in a report on Friday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

OptiNose Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $20.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

