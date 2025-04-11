Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.53. 360,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 595,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,052.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.