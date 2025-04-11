Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 183589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 84,859 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

