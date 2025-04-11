Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading 6.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.48 and last traded at $69.35. Approximately 60,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 265,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $59.00 to $93.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.61 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 12.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

