Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Imad Mohsen Buys 23,250 Shares

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Imad Mohsen purchased 23,250 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.83 per share, with a total value of C$251,797.50.

Parex Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded up C$0.32 on Friday, reaching C$11.13. 322,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,672. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$780.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Parex Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$10.30 and a one year high of C$24.88.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.84%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.21.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.

