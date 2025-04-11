PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 15,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,757,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,996,812.04. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 16,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $222,080.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 110,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $1,914,000.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 20,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $381,800.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 155,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $3,131,000.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $4,305,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $1,098,800.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 46,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,366,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $1,757,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,862,000.00.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,422,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,385. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -23.35%.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 968.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

