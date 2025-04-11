Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Price Hits $0.14

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Peanut the Squirrel has a total market capitalization of $135.96 million and $73.24 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut the Squirrel token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peanut the Squirrel has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Peanut the Squirrel

Peanut the Squirrel’s launch date was October 31st, 2024. Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,852,938 tokens. Peanut the Squirrel’s official website is www.pnutsol.com. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana.

Buying and Selling Peanut the Squirrel

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,852,938.252055. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 0.13363349 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $69,957,151.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pnutsol.com/.”

