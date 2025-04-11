Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Reduced by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,880 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 716,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total value of $6,058,245.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,674,681.94. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $151.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.41. The stock has a market cap of $235.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

