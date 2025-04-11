PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHIN. CL King started coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

PHINIA Price Performance

PHINIA stock opened at $38.08 on Thursday. PHINIA has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.56.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.94 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PHINIA will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.71%.

Institutional Trading of PHINIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in PHINIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

