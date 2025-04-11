Phoenix Financial Ltd. Acquires 2,996 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 212.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,097 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,573,462,000 after purchasing an additional 128,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $882,822,000 after buying an additional 127,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $372,450,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,032 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $232,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $169.62 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.74.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $2,527,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,646.78. This trade represents a 96.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 25,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.95, for a total value of $7,531,746.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.15. This trade represents a 70.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,767 shares of company stock valued at $48,326,134 in the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

