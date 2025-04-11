Phoenix Financial Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 177.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth $621,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 123,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $59.79.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.