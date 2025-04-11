Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 2,380 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 553.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:KWEB opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

