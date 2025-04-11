PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,369,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,308,589 shares.The stock last traded at $100.13 and had previously closed at $100.15.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.49.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,458,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,709,000 after buying an additional 1,312,168 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,293.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 114,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 106,717 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,331,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 73,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $6,900,000.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.