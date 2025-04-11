Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Holdings Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,484 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,108.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,315,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,513 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $3,192,135.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $196,187.98. This trade represents a 94.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $219,766.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,832,336. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.