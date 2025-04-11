Piper Sandler Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $40.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Etsy to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.04.

Get Etsy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. Etsy has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,437.32. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $1,044,951.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,582.14. This trade represents a 40.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,820,000 after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 313.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 411,165 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.