Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Stock Price

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Ellington Credit Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $171.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.74. Ellington Credit has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.26.
Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. Ellington Credit had a net margin of 226.01% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Analysts forecast that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Ellington Credit Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Ellington Credit
In other news, Portfolio Manager Gregory Morris Borenstein purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,140. This represents a 80.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EARN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ellington Credit by 243.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
About Ellington Credit
Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
