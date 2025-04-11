Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Stock Price

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Ellington Credit Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $171.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.74. Ellington Credit has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Get Ellington Credit alerts:

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. Ellington Credit had a net margin of 226.01% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Analysts forecast that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ellington Credit

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.00%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gregory Morris Borenstein purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,140. This represents a 80.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EARN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ellington Credit by 243.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Credit

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.