Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSHD. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.10.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.16. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $130.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $2,412,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,838.41. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.02 per share, with a total value of $119,200.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,402.84. This represents a 75.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,258. 37.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 185,037 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.