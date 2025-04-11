Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 100966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.70. The company has a market cap of C$390.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Taves bought 18,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$69,806.00. Insiders own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

