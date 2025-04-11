Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$51.38 and last traded at C$56.35, with a volume of 179102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$121.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$141.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$113.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$839.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.66, for a total transaction of C$263,499.70. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.66, for a total value of C$396,686.26. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

