Premia Price Tops $0.0616 on Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Premia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $653,096.76 and approximately $245.05 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Premia has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Premia’s official message board is blog.premia.blue. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

