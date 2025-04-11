Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Buys 12,943 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 6.4% of Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 25,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 29,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $72.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.