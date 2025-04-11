Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.16. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.07.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

