PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,861 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the third quarter worth about $1,046,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PROG by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,951,000 after buying an additional 34,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 248,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 157,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PROG

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,880.44. The trade was a 27.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,216.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,330.91. The trade was a 9.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE PRG opened at $25.33 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 5.24.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. PROG had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. PROG’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PROG’s payout ratio is presently 10.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PRG. Jefferies Financial Group cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

