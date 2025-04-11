Promising Grocery Stocks To Follow Today – April 10th

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, and Walmart are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the grocery or supermarket sector, including those that sell food, beverages, and household essentials. These stocks are often seen as defensive investments because consumers tend to prioritize everyday necessities regardless of economic downturns, which can lead to more stable revenues. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $968.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $984.89 and a 200-day moving average of $948.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $429.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $702.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $516.36. 4,689,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,191. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,254,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,674,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $729.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.73. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

