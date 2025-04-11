Promising Leisure Stocks To Watch Today – April 11th

Apollo Global Management, VICI Properties, Trip.com Group, NetEase, MGM Resorts International, Pool, and Gaming and Leisure Properties are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares in companies that primarily offer products and services related to entertainment, travel, hospitality, and recreational activities. These stocks tend to be cyclical, performing well when consumer discretionary spending is high and potentially declining during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $123.20. 1,956,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. 5,177,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,796. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NetEase stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,165. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04. NetEase has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.11. 1,500,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,841. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.60. 118,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,720. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pool has a 52-week low of $284.28 and a 52-week high of $395.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 640,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLPI

See Also