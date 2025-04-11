ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,367,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,841,330 shares.The stock last traded at $37.66 and had previously closed at $36.23.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 5.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter worth about $292,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

