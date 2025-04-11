PSquared Asset Management AG Has $27.86 Million Stock Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

PSquared Asset Management AG grew its position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 814,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the quarter. HashiCorp makes up 12.7% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PSquared Asset Management AG’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $27,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,239,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,841,000 after buying an additional 282,965 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth $18,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HashiCorp by 18.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,417,000 after purchasing an additional 385,118 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 72,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

HCP opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

