PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 42.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 19.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PTC by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in PTC by 47.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $143.76 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $203.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average of $178.78.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.55.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

