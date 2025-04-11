Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,933,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $165,594,000 after purchasing an additional 184,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,505,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,774,000 after buying an additional 472,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,918,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,341,000 after acquiring an additional 226,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,877,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after acquiring an additional 381,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $35,267,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Barclays lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 4.9 %

AEO stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.