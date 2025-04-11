Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 838 Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Papa Johns International by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 97.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,845,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Papa Johns International Trading Down 4.2 %

PZZA opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

