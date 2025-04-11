QUASA Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $94,197.27 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $94,197.27 and approximately $229.90 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00003554 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00002898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000020 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 254,553,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,925,274 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 254,553,218 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00119306 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $229.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

