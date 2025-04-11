Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 147,415 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 160.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,415 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $209,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,565.82. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Informatica stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Equities analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFA shares. Wedbush lowered Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

