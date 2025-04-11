Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.54.

Adobe Stock Down 4.0 %

ADBE opened at $350.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $414.76 and its 200 day moving average is $456.85. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

